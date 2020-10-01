Look for Shares of Home Bancshares to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.18% Sell Off

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.21 to a high of $19.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.30 on volume of 137,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Home Bancshares on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Home Bancshares have risen 3.2%. We continue to monitor HOMB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Home Bancshares has traded in a range of $16.38 to $20.37 and is now at $19.39, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.34% higher over the past week, respectively.