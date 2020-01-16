Look for Shares of Hilton Worldwide to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.19% Rise

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.19 to a high of $110.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $109.59 on volume of 278,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hilton Worldwide has traded in a range of $70.16 to $112.69 and is now at $110.65, 58% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hilton Worldwide on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $96.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Hilton Worldwide have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor HLT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.