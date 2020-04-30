Look for Shares of Hill-Rom Holding to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.17% Sell Off

Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.04 to a high of $114.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $113.13 on volume of 145,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hill-Rom Holding has traded in a range of $72.29 to $117.50 and is now at $113.55, 57% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hill-Rom Holding and will alert subscribers who have HRC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.