Look for Shares of Hill-Rom Holding to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.68% Rise

Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $111.63 to a high of $113.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $110.14 on volume of 157,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hill-Rom Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $113.96 and a 52-week low of $81.85 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $113.82 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.