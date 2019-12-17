MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Hill-Rom Holding to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.68% Rise

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:53pm
By James Quinn

Hill-Rom Holding (NYSE:HRC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $111.63 to a high of $113.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $110.14 on volume of 157,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hill-Rom Holding and will alert subscribers who have HRC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Hill-Rom Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $113.96 and a 52-week low of $81.85 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $113.82 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Keywords: rebounders hill-rom holding

Ticker(s): HRC

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

www.mysmartrend.com | 522: Connection timed out

Error 522 Ray ID: 54726fe48ccb93be • 2019-12-18 16:15:49 UTC

Connection timed out

You

Browser

Working
San Jose

Cloudflare

Working
www.mysmartrend.com

Host

Error

What happened?

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not completing requests. An Error 522 means that the request was able to connect to your web server, but that the request didn't finish. The most likely cause is that something on your server is hogging resources. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 54726fe48ccb93be Your IP: 198.217.114.33 Performance & security by Cloudflare