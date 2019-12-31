Look for Shares of Hibbett Sports I to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.39% Rise

Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.60 to a high of $28.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.25 on volume of 66,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hibbett Sports I has traded in a range of $13.86 to $30.98 and is now at $28.09, 103% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

