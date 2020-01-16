Look for Shares of Hess Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.78% Rise

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.41 to a high of $70.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.14 on volume of 590,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hess Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.08 and a high of $74.11 and are now at $71.06, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

