Look for Shares of Hershey Co/The to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.10% Sell Off

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.63 to a high of $151.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $148.00 on volume of 234,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Hershey Co/The has traded in a range of $108.95 to $162.20 and is now at $148.21, 36% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.