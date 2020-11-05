Look for Shares of Helmerich & Payn to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.43% Rise

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.23 to a high of $18.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.76 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Helmerich & Payn has traded in a range of $12.40 to $59.68 and is now at $18.16, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 11%.