Look for Shares of H&E Equipment Se to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.15% Sell Off

H&E Equipment Se (NASDAQ:HEES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.30 to a high of $21.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.91 on volume of 71,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, H&E Equipment Se share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.69 and a high of $37.85 and are now at $22.40, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 2.06% lower over the past week, respectively.