Look for Shares of Hca Healthcare I to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.19% Rise

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $134.27 to a high of $140.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.70 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hca Healthcare I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $151.97 and a 52-week low of $110.31 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $135.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

