Look for Shares of Hawaiian Holding to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.38% Rise

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 1:00pm
By Nick Russo

Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.75 to a high of $30.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.45 on volume of 89,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hawaiian Holding share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.92 and a high of $34.15 and are now at $30.55, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hawaiian Holding on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Hawaiian Holding have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor HA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

