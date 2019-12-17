Look for Shares of Hawaiian Holding to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.38% Rise

Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.75 to a high of $30.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.45 on volume of 89,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hawaiian Holding share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.92 and a high of $34.15 and are now at $30.55, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

