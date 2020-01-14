MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Hawaiian Holding to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.83% Rise

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 1:02pm
By David Diaz

Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.46 to a high of $30.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.61 on volume of 195,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hawaiian Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.15 and a 52-week low of $22.92 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $30.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hawaiian Holding on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Hawaiian Holding have risen 6.7%. We continue to monitor HA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders hawaiian holding

Ticker(s): HA

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.