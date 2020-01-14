Look for Shares of Hawaiian Holding to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.83% Rise

Hawaiian Holding (NASDAQ:HA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.46 to a high of $30.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.61 on volume of 195,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hawaiian Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.15 and a 52-week low of $22.92 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $30.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hawaiian Holding on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Hawaiian Holding have risen 6.7%. We continue to monitor HA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.