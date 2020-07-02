Look for Shares of Hasbro Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.55% Sell Off

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.65 to a high of $102.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $103.01 on volume of 484,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Hasbro Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.56 and a 52-week low of $82.88 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $100.93 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

