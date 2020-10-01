Look for Shares of Harsco Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.49% Sell Off

Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.13 to a high of $22.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.41 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Harsco Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Harsco Corp have risen 11.0%. We continue to monitor HSC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Harsco Corp have traded between a low of $16.33 and a high of $27.97 and are now at $21.18, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.70% higher over the past week, respectively.