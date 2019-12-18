Look for Shares of Hanesbrands Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.19% Rise

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.81 to a high of $15.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.96 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hanesbrands Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.57 and a high of $19.38 and are now at $14.99, 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

