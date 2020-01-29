Look for Shares of Hanesbrands Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.12% Rise

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.31 to a high of $14.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.51 on volume of 678,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hanesbrands Inc has traded in a range of $12.90 to $19.38 and is now at $14.39, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hanesbrands Inc and will alert subscribers who have HBI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.