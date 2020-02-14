Look for Shares of Halozyme Therape to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.23% Rise

Halozyme Therape (NASDAQ:HALO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.33 to a high of $20.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.22 on volume of 280,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Halozyme Therape share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.28 and a 52-week low of $14.61 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $20.52 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Halozyme Therape and will alert subscribers who have HALO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.