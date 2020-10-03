MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Halliburton Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.58% Sell Off

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:55pm
By David Diaz

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.68 to a high of $9.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.90 on volume of 32.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Halliburton Co and will alert subscribers who have HAL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Halliburton Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.30 and the current low of $7.68 and are currently at $7.75 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Keywords: rebounders halliburton co

Ticker(s): HAL

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.