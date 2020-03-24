Look for Shares of Halliburton Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 21.95% Rise

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.82 to a high of $6.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 21.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.37 on volume of 19.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Halliburton Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.30 and a 52-week low of $4.25 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $6.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Halliburton Co on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.26. Since that call, shares of Halliburton Co have fallen 76.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.