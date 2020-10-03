Look for Shares of Guidewire Softwa to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.87% Sell Off

Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.30 to a high of $85.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.24 on volume of 524,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Guidewire Softwa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.16 and the current low of $81.30 and are currently at $81.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 0.92% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Guidewire Softwa. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Guidewire Softwa in search of a potential trend change.