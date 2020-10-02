Look for Shares of Guidewire Softwa to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.24% Rise

Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.64 to a high of $120.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $119.26 on volume of 83,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Guidewire Softwa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $123.59 and a 52-week low of $84.19 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $118.70 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

