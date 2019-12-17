Look for Shares of Guess? Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.92% Rise

Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.60 to a high of $21.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.38 on volume of 894,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Guess? Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.34 and a high of $23.28 and are now at $21.08, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Guess? Inc on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Guess? Inc have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor GES for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.