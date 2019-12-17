MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Guess? Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.92% Rise

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:52pm
By Shiri Gupta

Guess? Inc (NYSE:GES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.60 to a high of $21.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.38 on volume of 894,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Guess? Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.34 and a high of $23.28 and are now at $21.08, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Guess? Inc on August 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Guess? Inc have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor GES for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders guess? inc

Ticker(s): GES

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

www.mysmartrend.com | 522: Connection timed out

Error 522 Ray ID: 54726fcf08ea939a • 2019-12-18 16:15:45 UTC

Connection timed out

You

Browser

Working
San Jose

Cloudflare

Working
www.mysmartrend.com

Host

Error

What happened?

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not completing requests. An Error 522 means that the request was able to connect to your web server, but that the request didn't finish. The most likely cause is that something on your server is hogging resources. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 54726fcf08ea939a Your IP: 198.217.114.33 Performance & security by Cloudflare