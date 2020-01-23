Look for Shares of Grubhub Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.61% Rise

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.81 to a high of $57.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $57.51 on volume of 989,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Grubhub Inc on November 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Grubhub Inc have risen 33.6%. We continue to monitor GRUB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Grubhub Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.98 and a 52-week low of $32.11 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $57.18 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.