Look for Shares of Group 1 Automoti to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.97% Sell Off

Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.86 to a high of $99.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $96.88 on volume of 82,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Group 1 Automoti has traded in a range of $55.97 to $110.11 and is now at $96.86, 73% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% higher and 0.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Group 1 Automoti and will alert subscribers who have GPI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.