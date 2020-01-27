Look for Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.72% Sell Off

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $235.01 to a high of $237.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $240.60 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Goldman Sachs Gp on October 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $209.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have risen 15.7%. We continue to monitor GS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Goldman Sachs Gp has traded in a range of $180.73 to $250.46 and is now at $237.16, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.