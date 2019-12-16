Look for Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.05% Rise

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $228.30 to a high of $229.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $227.99 on volume of 224,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Goldman Sachs Gp has traded in a range of $151.70 to $229.86 and is now at $229.62, 51% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Goldman Sachs Gp on October 22nd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $209.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have risen 7.6%. We continue to monitor GS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.