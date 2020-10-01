Look for Shares of Godaddy Inc-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.01% Rise

Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.57 to a high of $71.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.12 on volume of 137,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Godaddy Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have GDDY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Godaddy Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $82.30 and a 52-week low of $59.93 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $71.05 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.