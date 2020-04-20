Look for Shares of Globus Medical I to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.88% Rise

Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.08 to a high of $48.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.45 on volume of 194,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Globus Medical I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.15 and a 52-week low of $33.41 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $48.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

