Look for Shares of Gilead Sciences to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.72% Rise

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.00 to a high of $74.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.78 on volume of 20.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Gilead Sciences has traded in a range of $60.89 to $74.52 and is now at $72.94, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.