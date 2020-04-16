Look for Shares of General Motors C to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.83% Sell Off

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.07 to a high of $21.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.69 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, General Motors C has traded in a range of $14.33 to $41.90 and is now at $21.12, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Motors C and will alert subscribers who have GM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.