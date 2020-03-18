Look for Shares of General Motors C to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 21.75% Sell Off

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.50 to a high of $19.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 21.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.00 on volume of 17.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, General Motors Chas traded in a range of $15.50 to $41.90 and are now at $16.14. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

