Look for Shares of General Motors C to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.20% Sell Off

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.63 to a high of $34.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.96 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Motors C and will alert subscribers who have GM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, General Motors C has traded in a range of $33.08 to $41.90 and is now at $34.56, 4% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.