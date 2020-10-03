Look for Shares of General Mills In to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.71% Sell Off

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.87 to a high of $55.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.44 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

General Mills In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.40 and a 52-week low of $46.41 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $52.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Mills In and will alert subscribers who have GIS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.