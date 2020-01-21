Look for Shares of General Electric to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.27% Sell Off

General Electric (NYSE:GE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.72 to a high of $11.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.76 on volume of 11.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

General Electric share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.23 and a 52-week low of $7.65 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $11.69 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.