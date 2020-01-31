Look for Shares of Gap Inc/The to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.59% Sell Off

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.65 to a high of $18.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.70 on volume of 758,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Gap Inc/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.11 and a high of $31.39 and are now at $17.65, 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.