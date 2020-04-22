Look for Shares of Gannett Co Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.47% Sell Off

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.75 to a high of $0.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.76 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Gannett Co Inc has traded in a range of $0.63 to $11.30 and is now at $0.75, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

