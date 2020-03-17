Look for Shares of Gaming And Leisu to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 8.47% Sell Off

Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.39 to a high of $20.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.54 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Gaming And Leisu share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $17.39 and a high of $50.99 and are now at $17.89. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gaming And Leisu and will alert subscribers who have GLPI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.