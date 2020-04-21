Look for Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.61% Sell Off

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.30 to a high of $7.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.39 on volume of 14.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Freeport-Mcmoran and will alert subscribers who have FCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between a low of $4.82 and a high of $13.91 and are now at $7.44, which is 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.