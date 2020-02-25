Look for Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.05% Sell Off

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.88 to a high of $11.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.04 on volume of 11.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Freeport-Mcmoran. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Freeport-Mcmoran in search of a potential trend change.

Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.68 and a 52-week low of $8.43 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $10.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.