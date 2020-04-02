Look for Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.37% Rise

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.79 to a high of $11.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.36 on volume of 11.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $8.43 to $14.68 and is now at $11.94, 42% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.