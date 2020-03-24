Look for Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 27.69% Rise

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.07 to a high of $7.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 27.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.16 on volume of 21.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between a low of $4.82 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $6.88, which is 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Freeport-Mcmoran on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.60. Since that call, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have fallen 49.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.