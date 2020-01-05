Look for Shares of Fortune Brands H to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.98% Rise

Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.81 to a high of $54.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.06 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fortune Brands H and will alert subscribers who have FBHS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Fortune Brands H share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $73.28 and a 52-week low of $33.90 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $50.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.