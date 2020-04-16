Look for Shares of Ford Motor Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.19% Sell Off

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.93 to a high of $5.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.95 on volume of 30.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ford Motor Co has traded in a range of $3.96 to $10.56 and is now at $4.97, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% lower and 3.46% lower over the past week, respectively.