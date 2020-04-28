Look for Shares of Ford Motor Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.26% Rise

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.31 to a high of $5.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.98 on volume of 53.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ford Motor Co has traded in a range of $3.96 to $10.56 and is now at $5.39, 36% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% lower and 3.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ford Motor Co and will alert subscribers who have F in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.