Look for Shares of Ford Motor Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.89% Rise

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.07 to a high of $9.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.95 on volume of 23.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ford Motor Co has traded in a range of $8.16 to $10.56 and is now at $9.15, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

