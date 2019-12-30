Look for Shares of Foot Locker Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.74% Sell Off
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.80 to a high of $39.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.06 on volume of 698,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.
Foot Locker Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.00 and a 52-week low of $33.12 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $40.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.
