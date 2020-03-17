Look for Shares of Foot Locker Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 10.63% Rise
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.66 to a high of $26.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.05 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Foot Locker Inc and will alert subscribers who have FL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Foot Locker Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.04 and a 52-week low of $20.57 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $26.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.
