Look for Shares of Five Below to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.11% Rise

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.20 to a high of $117.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $115.13 on volume of 101,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Five Below has traded in a range of $95.52 to $148.22 and is now at $116.21, 22% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

