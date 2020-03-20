Look for Shares of First Solar Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.73% Rise

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.13 to a high of $35.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.90 on volume of 898,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

First Solar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.24 and a 52-week low of $28.47 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $34.04 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

