Look for Shares of Fifth Third Banc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.21% Sell Off

Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.16 to a high of $15.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.87 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Fifth Third Banc has traded in a range of $11.10 to $31.64 and is now at $15.03, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

